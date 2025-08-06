Tone your calves with these 5 exercises

Strengthening your calves is the key to improving overall lower body performance. Stronger calves mean better balance, faster running, and higher jumps. Including certain exercises in your regime can help you target these muscles effectively. Here are five exercises that are particularly beneficial for developing your calves, so that you can perform at your best in various physical activities.

Drive 1 Standing calf raises Standing calf raises are a basic exercise for strengthening calves. For this, stand with feet shoulder-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground as high as possible. Hold the position for a moment before coming back down. This exercise works both gastrocnemius and soleus muscles, which are important for strong leg movements.

Drive 2 Seated calf raises Seated calf raises isolate the soleus muscle better than standing ones. Sit on a bench or chair with weights resting on your knees. Lift your heels off the ground by pushing through the balls of your feet, then lower them back down slowly. This exercise is great for building endurance and strength in your lower legs.

Drive 3 Jump rope drills Jump rope drills provide a dynamic method to engage and strengthen calves, along with improving cardiovascular fitness. Jumping rope regularly helps improve muscle tone in the calves due to repetitive bouncing motions which require constant engagement of these muscles. Start with short intervals and increase duration gradually as your endurance improves.

Drive 4 Box jumps Box jumps are an explosive exercise that strengthens calves, improves overall leg power and coordination. Stand in front of a sturdy box or platform, bend slightly at the knees and then jump onto it using force from both legs simultaneously. Ensure you land softly to minimize impact on joints while maximizing muscle engagement.