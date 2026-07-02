The side plank with a leg lift targets the obliques and glutes

Take your plank to the next level with these moves

By Vinita Jain 10:00 am Jul 02, 202610:00 am

What's the story

One-leg plank variations are an effective way to strengthen your core while improving your balance and stability. These exercises engage multiple muscle groups, making them a great addition to any fitness routine. By focusing on one leg at a time, you can enhance your proprioception and coordination. Here are five variations that will challenge your core and help you achieve better overall fitness.