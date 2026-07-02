Take your plank to the next level with these moves
What's the story
One-leg plank variations are an effective way to strengthen your core while improving your balance and stability. These exercises engage multiple muscle groups, making them a great addition to any fitness routine. By focusing on one leg at a time, you can enhance your proprioception and coordination. Here are five variations that will challenge your core and help you achieve better overall fitness.
Tip 1
Side plank with leg lift
The side plank with a leg lift targets the obliques and glutes. Start in a side plank position with your elbow directly under your shoulder. Lift the top leg slowly while keeping your body in a straight line from head to heels. Hold for a few seconds before lowering the leg back down. This variation increases the intensity of the traditional side plank by adding an element of movement.
Tip 2
Single-leg plank reach
The single-leg plank reach adds an element of instability, making it harder for your core muscles to engage. Start in a standard plank position on both hands and feet. Lift one leg off the ground while reaching forward with the opposite hand. Alternate sides after a set number of repetitions or time interval. This exercise improves coordination and activates stabilizing muscles.
Tip 3
Plank knee-to-elbow twist
The plank knee-to-elbow twist is great for targeting the rectus abdominis and obliques. Start in a high plank position, then bring one knee towards the opposite elbow while twisting your torso slightly. Return to the starting position, and repeat on the other side after a few reps or seconds per side. This dynamic movement engages multiple muscle groups simultaneously.
Tip 4
Elevated single-leg plank
An elevated single-leg plank increases difficulty by adding height to the exercise. Place one foot on an elevated surface like a bench or step while balancing on hands and the other foot below it. Maintain proper form throughout by keeping hips level, without sagging downwards or arching upwards excessively.
Tip 5
Stability ball single-leg plank
Using a stability ball under one foot during planks adds an element of instability that challenges balance even further than other variations alone would do. Start by placing one foot atop the ball, then assume the standard plank position using hands and remaining limbs. Hold steady, engaging core muscles throughout the duration of the exercise.