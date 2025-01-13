What's the story

The sternohyoid muscle, one of the most important muscles in your neck, helps you swallow and keeps your voice box (larynx) steady.

By strengthening this muscle, you can enhance neck stability, improve posture, and even experience a positive impact on your vocal quality.

This blog provides a list of five effective exercises to specifically target and strengthen your sternohyoid muscle. And, you don't require any equipment to do them.