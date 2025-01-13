Boost neck stability with these five simple exercises
The sternohyoid muscle, one of the most important muscles in your neck, helps you swallow and keeps your voice box (larynx) steady.
By strengthening this muscle, you can enhance neck stability, improve posture, and even experience a positive impact on your vocal quality.
This blog provides a list of five effective exercises to specifically target and strengthen your sternohyoid muscle. And, you don't require any equipment to do them.
Neck tilt
Neck tilts for flexibility
Neck tilts are super easy and beneficial.
Stand or sit with your back/spine straight.
Slowly tilt your head to the side, trying to touch your ear to your shoulder. Remember, don't raise your shoulder to meet your ear; keep them relaxed.
Hold for a count of five, then switch sides.
Do this 10 times on each side. It stretches and strengthens the neck muscles, including the sterno hyoid.
Isometric hold
Isometric neck exercises
Isometric exercises build muscle strength without moving joints.
For the sterno hyoid, place your hand on your forehead and attempt to push your head forward while resisting the motion with your hand.
Hold both in place for 10 seconds.
Performing three sets of 10 daily will greatly increase this muscle's strength.
Band pulls
Resistance band pulls
Secure a resistance band at head height on a sturdy object, such as a door handle.
Facing away from it, hold the band's ends near your ears or jawline.
Then, extend your head forward against the band's resistance before gradually returning to the initial position.
Doing three sets of 10 repetitions will effectively strengthen not only the sterno hyoid but also other supportive neck muscles.
Yoga stretch
Yoga poses for neck strength
Specific yoga poses that increase flexibility and strength can be particularly beneficial for the sternohyoid muscle as they enhance stability and improve posture.
The Cobra Pose is highly recommended: start by lying face down, placing your palms directly under your shoulders. Gradually lift your chest while ensuring your hips remain grounded.
This pose effectively stretches the throat and front neck area, directly targeting and benefiting the sternohyoid.
Swallow hard
Swallowing exercises
Swallowing exercises are particularly effective because they directly target and strengthen the muscles involved in swallowing, including the sternohyoid.
To perform these exercises, take small sips of water or saliva and swallow hard, concentrating on contracting your throat muscles.
Do this for two minutes every day, and gradually increase the time as it becomes easier for you.
This exercise not only strengthens the muscles but also improves coordination among them.