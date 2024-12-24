Strengthening orbital margin bone with exercises
The orbital margin bone, which outlines the eye socket, serves a vital role in shielding the eyes and maintaining facial structure. By reinforcing this area, you can bolster overall facial fortitude and potentially minimize the likelihood of injuries. This article explores five proven exercises to strengthen the orbital margin bone, providing a simple yet powerful routine for enhancing facial bone health.
Facial resistance training
Facial resistance training not only builds muscles but also potentially benefits the underlying bone structure. By positioning your fingers above your eyebrows, applying gentle downward pressure, and then trying to raise your eyebrows against this resistance, you create a similar effect to lifting weights with your body. Doing this exercise daily, in three sets of 10 repetitions, can slowly but surely improve the strength of the orbital margin area.
Jaw clenching technique
Clenching your jaw not only helps define the jawline, but it also applies gentle force to the orbital margin due to the interconnected muscles. To do this exercise safely, close your mouth and clench your teeth lightly for approximately five seconds before releasing. Repeat this for two sets of 15 repetitions daily. Remember not to clench too hard, as applying too much force can cause discomfort in the jaw.
Eye squeeze exercise
The eye squeeze exercise strengthens the muscles around the eyes, which in turn benefits the orbital margin bone by improving muscle tone in the area. Simply close your eyes as tightly as you can without causing discomfort, hold for five seconds, then release slowly. Try to do three sets of 12 repetitions every day. Bonus: It helps in reducing eye strain from screens.
Forehead push-ups
Forehead push-ups are a novel exercise for activating facial muscles and indirectly working the orbital margin area. Simply position your palms on your forehead and apply gentle resistance using your head and neck muscles by pushing forward. Maintain this tension for approximately 10 seconds, then relax. Two sets of 10 repetitions daily can yield notable strengthening benefits.
Eyebrow lifting drill
Eyebrow lifting exercises primarily target the elevation of eyebrow muscles, but this also indirectly contributes to toning around the eye socket bones due to the interconnected nature of muscle-bone dynamics in facial anatomy. Just raise your eyebrows as high as you can, hold them there for five seconds, then relax slowly back down again; do three sets of 15 reps every day.