Improve your flexibility with these pigeon pose variations
What's the story
The pigeon pose is a staple in yoga, famous for its ability to increase flexibility and relieve tension in the hips. The pose opens up the hip flexors and stretches the thighs, which is essential for any yoga practitioner. By adding variations to the pigeon pose, you can target different muscle groups and improve your overall flexibility. Here are some variations that can help you get more out of your practice.
Basic variation
Classic pigeon pose for beginners
The classic pigeon pose is the best way to start.
Begin on all fours, slide one knee forward toward your wrist, and extend the other leg back.
This position gives a deep stretch to the hips and thighs.
Make sure your hips are square to the front of the mat to avoid any strain.
Hold this pose for a few breaths before switching sides.
Deep stretch
Sleeping pigeon pose for deeper stretch
The sleeping pigeon pose is an advanced version where you lie flat on your stomach with one leg extended back and the other bent at a right angle under your torso.
This variation intensifies the stretch on hip flexors and glutes, giving a deeper release of tension.
It is important to keep breathing deeply to relax into this position.
Relaxation technique
Reclined pigeon pose for relaxation
Reclined pigeon pose is perfect for those who want to relax while stretching their hips.
Lie on your back with both knees bent, cross one ankle over the opposite knee, and gently pull through the uncrossed leg until you feel a stretch in your hips.
This variation is great for beginners or anyone looking for a gentler approach.
Balance challenge
Extended pigeon pose for balance challenge
Extended pigeon pose adds an element of balance by extending both arms forward while holding the classic version of the pose.
This variation not only stretches but also engages core muscles as you work to maintain stability throughout the movement.
It is ideal for those looking to improve their balance, along with flexibility.
Safety tips
Tips for practicing safely
When practicing any variation of the pigeon pose, it is important to listen to your body and avoid pushing yourself into discomfort or pain.
Use props like blocks or blankets under your hips if needed, and always warm up properly before attempting these poses.
Regular practice will lead to improved flexibility over time, without injury risks.