Jollof rice is a popular West African dish that is usually prepared with tomatoes and spices

5 traditional African dishes with a sugarcane twist

By Vinita Jain 02:08 pm Jul 01, 202602:08 pm

What's the story

Sugarcane, a versatile crop, is used in a variety of African cuisines to add sweetness and depth to dishes. While most of us know about its use in beverages, sugarcane's potential goes far beyond that. From savory stews to sweet desserts, this article explores five unique African dishes that highlight the creative use of sugarcane. Each dish reflects the rich culinary traditions across the continent, showcasing how sugarcane can be transformed into delightful meals.