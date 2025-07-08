Surprising Danish wedding rituals you didn't know about

If you're not familiar with the Danish culture, you might be amazed by the unique traditions that come with a Danish wedding. The rituals, which are steeped in history, make the celebrations all the more special. From mischievous pranks to symbolic gestures, Danish weddings are a reflection of the country's cultural heritage. Here, we explore some fascinating customs that make Danish weddings memorable, and different from weddings around the world.

Shoe game The shoe game tradition At Danish weddings, one of the funniest rituals has to be the shoe game. Guests quietly remove one shoe of each newlywed while they dance. These are then paraded for all to see. This tradition spreads happiness and laughter, signifying good luck as everyone witnesses how soon the couple realizes their shoes are missing.

Sock cutting Cutting of socks ceremony In another hilarious custom, friends of the groom cut holes in his socks during/after the wedding ceremony. This quirky tradition is said to symbolize that he won't need new socks anymore because his wife will take care of him now. It also acts as a funny reminder that marriage means sharing responsibilities and looking out for each other in the daily grind.

Kissing rituals Kissing rituals for newlyweds Danish weddings involve a number of kissing rituals to keep things lively and fun. One such ritual comes into play when guests tap their glasses with cutlery, leading both bride and groom to stand on chairs and kiss over them. Another involves guests stomping their feet on the floor, indicating the newlyweds to kiss under tables instead. These playful acts keep everyone engaged through the festivities.