White currants are loaded with vitamin C

Forget blueberries, white currants deserve the spotlight

By Simran Jeet 10:37 am Jul 02, 202610:37 am

What's the story

Often overlooked in the berry family, white currants pack a punch when it comes to health benefits. These small, translucent berries are not just a pretty sight, but also a powerhouse of nutrients. From boosting your immune system to improving your skin health, white currants can do it all. Here is how these tiny fruits can make a big difference to your well-being.