What's the story

Swapping chips for carrot sticks with a spicy hummus dip can be a healthier snack choice.

This simple switch not only cuts down on calories but also boosts the nutritional value of your snack.

Carrot sticks are packed with vitamins and fiber, while hummus offers protein and healthy fats.

This combination can fulfill cravings without the guilt of regular chips.

Here are some insights into making this swap effectively.