Recipe: Make this tempting sweet potato falafel at home

By Anujj Trehaan 11:34 am May 20, 202411:34 am

What's the story Falafel, a beloved Middle Eastern dish, traditionally made from ground chickpeas or fava beans, has been enjoyed worldwide for its versatility and flavor. This vegetarian and eggless twist incorporates sweet potatoes, offering a delightful sweetness and added nutritional benefits. Perfect for gatherings or a cozy meal at home, this sweet potato falafel promises to be a crowd-pleaser. So, let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this culinary venture, gather two large sweet potatoes (approximately 800 grams), one cup of overnight-soaked dried chickpeas, two minced garlic cloves, one finely chopped small onion, two teaspoons of ground cumin, one teaspoon of ground coriander, a quarter teaspoon of cayenne pepper for optional heat, half a cup of fresh cilantro, chopped, salt to taste, and olive oil for frying.

Step 1

Preparing the sweet potatoes

Begin by preheating your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit (200 degrees Celsius). Pierce the sweet potatoes with a fork and place them on a baking sheet. Bake in the oven until they are tender all the way through, which should take about 45 minutes to an hour. Once done, let them cool before peeling and mashing in a large bowl.

Step 2

Creating the falafel mixture

To the bowl of mashed sweet potatoes, add the soaked chickpeas, minced garlic, finely chopped onion, ground cumin, coriander, a dash of cayenne pepper for optional heat, and fresh cilantro. Season with salt and mix until well combined. If the mixture is too wet or sticky for forming balls or patties, mix in one or two tablespoons of flour to help it hold together.

Step 3

Shaping and cooking falafels

Form the mixture into small balls or patties. In a pan, heat olive oil over medium heat and fry each falafel until golden on both sides, about three to four minutes per side. For a healthier option, bake in a preheated oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit (190 degrees Celsius) for 25-30 minutes, flipping once, until they're crisp on the outside.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Enjoy these warm sweet potato falafels with a dip of your choice, such as creamy tahini sauce or rich hummus, and a side of crisp salad greens for a complete meal. They're also perfect as hearty fillings for wraps and pita sandwiches, offering a delicious twist to your vegetarian menu options. This dish is sure to satisfy cravings any day of the week.