What's the story

A recent study led by Cassius Morrison, a paleontology doctoral student at University College London, has shed light on the origin of the Tyrannosaurus rex.

The research suggests the direct ancestors of T. rex may have migrated from Asia to North America via a land bridge, around 70 million years ago.

This theory aligns with previous studies indicating a closer genetic relationship between T. rex and Asian carnivore Tarbosaurus than with North American predators like Daspletosaurus.