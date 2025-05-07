What's the story

The Hobbit, J.R.R. Tolkien's classic tale, is not just about an adventurous journey across Middle-earth.

From courage to friendship, the story is packed with valuable life lessons for readers of all ages.

The story follows hobbit Bilbo Baggins as he goes on an unexpected adventure, facing challenges and meeting characters on the way.

From his journey, readers can learn a thing or two about personal growth.