Tea bags for plant care? Here's why you should
Believe it or not, tea bags can be your unlikely friend in keeping your houseplants healthy.
The tiny packets, which are usually thrown away after brewing, are packed with nutrients that can do wonders for plants.
By reusing old tea bags, you can nourish the soil and boost the life of your plants without shelling out money on fertilizers.
Here are some easy ways to use tea bags to boost your indoor greens' wellness.
Nutrient boost
Boost soil nutrients with tea bags
Used tea bags are loaded with tannins and other organic compounds that improve soil quality.
When buried in the potting mix, they decompose slowly and release nutrients overtime.
This gradual release helps maintain a steady supply of nourishment for your plants.
Plus, the organic matter from tea bags improves soil structure and promotes better water retention.
Pest control
Use as natural pest deterrent
Tea leaves are packed with natural compounds that prevent certain pests from infesting your plants.
Simply placing used tea bags around the base of your plants can keep insects like aphids at bay.
The fragrance and texture make for an undesirable environment for these pests, keeping their presence at a minimum without the use of chemical pesticides.
Compost addition
Enhance compost pile with tea bags
Adding used tea bags to your compost pile is an excellent way to enhance its nutrient content.
The nitrogen-rich leaves provide a well-rounded compost mix, speeding up decomposition and enriching the final product.
Make sure any non-biodegradable constituents like staples or synthetic materials are removed before adding them to compost.
Drainage aid
Improve drainage with tea bags
Tea bags can also help improve drainage in potted plants by serving as a barrier between layers of soil.
Putting them at the bottom of pots before adding soil prevents compacted roots by allowing excess water to drain out better.
This simple trick minimizes the risk of root rot and encourages healthier root systems.