What's the story

Believe it or not, tea bags can be your unlikely friend in keeping your houseplants healthy.

The tiny packets, which are usually thrown away after brewing, are packed with nutrients that can do wonders for plants.

By reusing old tea bags, you can nourish the soil and boost the life of your plants without shelling out money on fertilizers.

Here are some easy ways to use tea bags to boost your indoor greens' wellness.