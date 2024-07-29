In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Thai spicy pineapple fried rice by stir-frying jasmine rice, diced red bell pepper, and pineapple chunks in vegetable oil.

11:29 am Jul 29, 2024

What's the story Thai spicy pineapple fried rice is a vibrant and flavorful dish that combines the sweetness of pineapple with the heat of Thai spices. Originating from Thailand, this dish is a popular part of Thai cuisine, known for its bold flavors and colorful presentation. It's a perfect example of how vegetarian dishes can be both delicious and satisfying. Without further ado, let's get cooking.

You'll need one cup of jasmine rice (cooked, cooled), two tablespoons vegetable oil, one red bell pepper (diced), one cup of fresh pineapple chunks, half cup roasted unsalted cashews, two green onions (sliced), two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon curry powder, half teaspoon red pepper flakes (adjust to taste), and salt to taste. This recipe yields four servings.

Prepare your ingredients

Start by cooking the jasmine rice according to package instructions and let it cool; this can be done a day ahead. Dice the red bell pepper into small pieces, and slice the green onions. If your pineapple isn't already in chunks, cut it into bite-sized pieces now. Prepping all your ingredients beforehand will make the stir-frying process quick and efficient.

Stir-fry vegetables and pineapple

Heat the vegetable oil in a large skillet or wok on medium-high. Add the diced red bell pepper, stir-frying for about three minutes until it begins to soften. Then, add the pineapple chunks to the pan. It's important to let them caramelize slightly, achieved by stirring occasionally; this process takes around five minutes. The caramelization significantly enhances the dish's flavor, making it exceptionally special.

Combine rice with spices

Once your vegetables and pineapple are ready, add the cooked jasmine rice to your skillet or wok along with soy sauce, curry powder, red pepper flakes, and salt to taste. Stir everything together thoroughly so that each grain of rice gets coated with all these flavorsome components. Keep stir-frying for another five minutes until everything is well combined and heated through.

Add final touches

The final step is to stir in roasted cashews and sliced green onions into the fried rice. This adds a delightful crunch, contrasting with the soft rice, juicy pineapple, and tender vegetables. Mix well and serve hot from the skillet. This dish offers a burst of flavors and textures, blending sweet with spicy and crunchy with soft, making each bite a unique experience.