In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful Italian vegan pesto gnocchi with just a few ingredients.

Start by creating a dough from mashed potatoes and flour, shape into gnocchi, and boil.

Meanwhile, blend fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and nutritional yeast for a creamy pesto sauce.

Toss the cooked gnocchi in the pesto, serve warm, and enjoy a guilt-free, indulgent meal that's bursting with flavor. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Impress your guests with this Italian vegan pesto gnocchi recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 03:38 pm Jul 22, 202403:38 pm

What's the story Italian vegan pesto gnocchi marries the heartiness of traditional Italian cuisine with vegan cooking principles. Originating from Italy, gnocchi are cherished soft dough dumplings, a staple in Italian homes for centuries. The addition of vegan pesto introduces a fresh, herbaceous flavor, making this dish a favorite for those on plant-based diets. Let's begin cooking to bring a taste of Italy directly to your table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need two cups of all-purpose flour, one cup of cooled mashed potatoes, salt to taste the dough, and water as needed. For vegan pesto: two cups fresh basil leaves, three tablespoons pine nuts, two garlic cloves, 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, and 1/4 cup nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor.

Step 1

Preparing the gnocchi dough

Begin by mixing the mashed potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Add a pinch of salt. Slowly incorporate water and knead until you form a smooth dough. Be careful not to overwork it; you aim for light and fluffy gnocchi. Once the dough reaches the right consistency, divide it into four equal parts for shaping.

Step 2

Shaping and cooking gnocchi

Roll each part into long snakes on a floured surface and cut them into one-inch pieces. Press each piece gently with a fork to create ridges if desired; these help hold more sauce. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and cook gnocchi in batches until they float to the top, then remove them with a slotted spoon.

Step 3

Making vegan pesto sauce

For the pesto, combine basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic cloves, and nutritional yeast in a blender. Pour in extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Blend until achieving a smooth consistency. This method melds the fresh basil's aroma with pine nuts' richness and olive oil's smoothness, creating a creamy sauce ideal for coating the gnocchi.

Step 4

Combining gnocchi with pesto

Toss cooked gnocchi gently with prepared vegan pesto in a large bowl until they are evenly coated. Serve immediately while warm for the best taste experience. This simple yet delicious Italian vegan pesto gnocchi recipe brings together soft pillowy dumplings with vibrant flavors from fresh basil pesto without any animal products involved - perfect for anyone looking for an indulgent yet ethical meal option.