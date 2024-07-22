Impress your guests with this Italian vegan pesto gnocchi recipe
Italian vegan pesto gnocchi marries the heartiness of traditional Italian cuisine with vegan cooking principles. Originating from Italy, gnocchi are cherished soft dough dumplings, a staple in Italian homes for centuries. The addition of vegan pesto introduces a fresh, herbaceous flavor, making this dish a favorite for those on plant-based diets. Let's begin cooking to bring a taste of Italy directly to your table.
Gather the following ingredients
For this recipe, you need two cups of all-purpose flour, one cup of cooled mashed potatoes, salt to taste the dough, and water as needed. For vegan pesto: two cups fresh basil leaves, three tablespoons pine nuts, two garlic cloves, 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil, salt and pepper to taste, and 1/4 cup nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor.
Preparing the gnocchi dough
Begin by mixing the mashed potatoes with flour in a large bowl. Add a pinch of salt. Slowly incorporate water and knead until you form a smooth dough. Be careful not to overwork it; you aim for light and fluffy gnocchi. Once the dough reaches the right consistency, divide it into four equal parts for shaping.
Shaping and cooking gnocchi
Roll each part into long snakes on a floured surface and cut them into one-inch pieces. Press each piece gently with a fork to create ridges if desired; these help hold more sauce. Bring a large pot of salted water to boil and cook gnocchi in batches until they float to the top, then remove them with a slotted spoon.
Making vegan pesto sauce
For the pesto, combine basil leaves, pine nuts, garlic cloves, and nutritional yeast in a blender. Pour in extra-virgin olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Blend until achieving a smooth consistency. This method melds the fresh basil's aroma with pine nuts' richness and olive oil's smoothness, creating a creamy sauce ideal for coating the gnocchi.
Combining gnocchi with pesto
Toss cooked gnocchi gently with prepared vegan pesto in a large bowl until they are evenly coated. Serve immediately while warm for the best taste experience. This simple yet delicious Italian vegan pesto gnocchi recipe brings together soft pillowy dumplings with vibrant flavors from fresh basil pesto without any animal products involved - perfect for anyone looking for an indulgent yet ethical meal option.