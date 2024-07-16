In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Mediterranean falafel gyros wrap at home with a few simple steps.

02:29 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Falafel gyros, a vegetarian and eggless delight, originates from the heart of Mediterranean cuisine. This dish combines the crispy, flavorful falafel with fresh vegetables and tangy sauces wrapped in soft pita bread. It's a fusion of taste and textures, beloved for its wholesome ingredients and rich cultural heritage. Perfect for any meal of the day, let's dive into making this delicious wrap.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this recipe, you need one cup of dried chickpeas (soaked), two minced garlic cloves, one chopped onion, two tablespoons parsley, one teaspoon each of ground cumin and coriander, half a teaspoon salt, a quarter teaspoon of black pepper, and frying oil. For the wrap, arrange for four pita breads, one cup Greek yogurt, one sliced cucumber, two sliced tomatoes, half a thinly sliced red onion, and some lettuce leaves.

Step 1

Preparing the falafel mixture

Drain the soaked chickpeas well and blend them in a food processor until coarsely ground. Add minced garlic, chopped onion, parsley, cumin, coriander, salt, and pepper to the chickpeas. Pulse until you achieve a fine mixture that holds together when pressed. If it's too dry to shape into balls or patties, add a tablespoon of water to help bind it.

Step 2

Shaping and frying falafels

Heat oil in a deep pan over medium heat. Shape the falafel mixture into small balls or patties, about an inch in diameter, while waiting for the oil to warm. Fry these until golden brown on all sides, which should take around five minutes per batch. Then, remove them from the oil and let them drain on paper towels.

Step 3

Assembling your gyros wrap

Slightly warm your pita bread on a pan or in the microwave to make it pliable without it becoming dry. Generously spread Greek yogurt over each piece of pita bread. Begin assembling by laying down lettuce leaves as the base layer. Follow this with slices of cucumber, tomato, and red onion. Finally, top each wrap with three to four falafels.

Step 4

Final touches before serving

Carefully roll up your gyros wraps to prevent the fillings from spilling out. Serve these wraps warm for an optimal taste experience. For an added flavor boost, drizzle extra Greek yogurt or tahini sauce over the falafels before wrapping. This not only enhances the taste but also adds a creamy texture, making your homemade Mediterranean falafel gyros wrap even more enjoyable.