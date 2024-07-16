In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a comforting Italian meal with this simple pumpkin gnocchi recipe.

Make delicious Italian pumpkin gnocchi at home with this recipe

03:36 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story Italian pumpkin gnocchi combines the richness of traditional Italian cuisine with a vegetarian twist. Originating from Italy, gnocchi are beloved small dumplings, staples in Italian homes for centuries. This version introduces a seasonal, vibrant alternative that is eggless and vegetarian, catering to diverse dietary needs. Let's begin cooking and bring a piece of Italy to your dining table.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this dish, you will need one cup of pumpkin puree (ensure it's unsweetened and not pie filling), two to two and one-half cups of all-purpose flour (plus extra for dusting), one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of ground nutmeg, and grated Parmesan cheese for serving (optional). This simple ingredient list is designed to make preparation straightforward while ensuring the dish remains flavorful.

Step 1

Prepare the pumpkin puree

If you're starting with a whole pumpkin, cut it into chunks after removing the seeds and skin. Roast these at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for about 30 minutes or until tender. Once cooled, blend into a smooth puree in a food processor. If you're using canned pumpkin puree, ensure it's unsweetened to maintain the authentic taste of the gnocchi.

Step 2

Mix dough ingredients

In a large bowl, combine one cup of pumpkin puree with salt and nutmeg. Gradually add flour to the mixture until a soft dough forms. Be mindful not to overknead; as soon as it's manageable and not too sticky (adding more flour if necessary), stop kneading. The dough should be soft but firm enough to hold its shape.

Step 3

Shape and cook gnocchi

Dust your work surface with flour. Take small portions of dough and roll them into long "snakes." Cut these snakes into half-inch pieces to form gnocchi dumplings. For traditional ridges, gently press each piece against the back of a fork. Boil water in a large pot, add gnocchi in batches without overcrowding them, and cook until they float to the surface—about two minutes.

Step 4

Serve your dish

Once cooked, use a slotted spoon to transfer the gnocchi onto plates. Optionally, sprinkle with grated Parmesan for added flavor. These dumplings pair excellently with sage butter sauce or just a drizzle of olive oil. This tutorial offers a straightforward guide to making eggless vegetarian Italian Pumpkin Gnocchi, ensuring a comforting meal full of warmth with every bite.