Cook Thai green curry veggie noodles for a flavorsome day

By Anujj Trehaan 04:23 pm Jul 16, 202404:23 pm

What's the story Thai green curry veggie noodles is a vibrant, flavorful blend, that combines aromatic Thai green curry with noodles in a vegetarian and eggless format. Originating from Thailand, this dish showcases Southeast Asia's rich culinary traditions. Known for its spicy, sweet and savory harmony, it's favored by those who love complex flavors without meat. Let's begin cooking to bring a taste of Thailand into your kitchen.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

You will need 200g rice noodles, one tablespoon of vegetable oil, two tablespoons of green curry paste (ensure it's vegetarian), 400ml coconut milk, one cup of vegetable broth, one tablespoon of soy sauce, one tablespoon of sugar (optional), two cups mixed vegetables (such as bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli), and salt to taste. Fresh basil leaves for garnish.

Step 1

Preparing the noodles

Prepare the rice noodles as per package instructions, typically by soaking them in hot water until they are soft but not mushy. Once they reach the desired softness, it's important to drain them thoroughly and set aside. This crucial step ensures the noodles achieve the perfect texture for your final dish, marking it as an essential part of the preparation process.

Step 2

Making the curry sauce

Heat a large pan or wok over a medium setting and pour in the vegetable oil. Wait until the oil is sufficiently hot, then add the green curry paste. Fry it for about one minute, ensuring it becomes aromatic without burning. Gradually add the coconut milk, stirring constantly to blend the curry paste smoothly into the sauce, achieving a uniform consistency.

Step 3

Adding vegetables

Add vegetable broth to the curry sauce to slightly thin it, then incorporate soy sauce and sugar if desired. Bring the mixture to a simmer. Next, add your choice of mixed vegetables, stirring well. Cook until they are tender yet crisp, which typically takes about five minutes, ensuring they are perfectly cooked yet retain their vibrant color and crunch.

Step 4

Combining noodles with curry

Add the prepared noodles to the pan with the green curry and vegetables. Gently mix to ensure the noodles are well coated with the sauce. Adjust the seasoning with salt as needed. Serve hot, garnished with fresh basil for extra flavor. This dish combines exquisite flavors, offering a vegetarian and eggless taste of Thailand right in your kitchen.