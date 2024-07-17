In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a refreshing Thai tofu larb salad at home with firm tofu, red onion, lime juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, mint, cilantro, green onions, chili flakes, and salt.

Try this recipe

Try this Thai tofu larb salad recipe at home

Jul 17, 2024

What's the story Thai tofu larb salad is a vegetarian twist on a traditional northeastern Thai dish. Originally made with minced meat, this version uses tofu, making it perfect for vegetarians and vegans. It features a mix of fresh herbs, spicy flavors, and tangy lime dressing, ideal for those wanting to explore international cuisines from their kitchen. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this dish, gather 14 ounces firm tofu (drained, crumbled), one small red onion (finely chopped), three tablespoons fresh lime juice, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon brown sugar, one-fourth cup chopped fresh mint, one-fourth cup chopped fresh cilantro, two thinly sliced green onions, one teaspoon chili flakes (adjust to taste), and salt to taste. Serve in lettuce leaves or cups.

Step 1

Prepare the tofu

Start by pressing the tofu to remove excess water. Wrap it in a clean kitchen towel or paper towels, then place a heavy object on top for about 10 minutes. Once drained, crumble the tofu into small pieces using your hands or a fork. This process will create the base of your larb salad, ready for further preparation.

Step 2

Cook tofu mixture

Heat a non-stick pan over medium, no oil needed due to tofu's moisture. Crumble tofu into the pan, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook until it turns golden brown, about seven to 10 minutes. This ensures the tofu is evenly cooked and ready for the next preparation steps, achieving the desired texture and flavor base for the dish.

Step 3

Flavoring the dish

Lower the heat and add red onion to the tofu in the pan. Cook until the onion is soft but not browned, about three minutes. Next, add lime juice, soy sauce, brown sugar, chili flakes, and adjust salt to taste. Stir well to combine all ingredients thoroughly and ensure they are heated through, blending the flavors perfectly.

Step 4

Adding fresh herbs

Once the pan is off the heat, transfer the tofu mix into a bowl to slightly cool. After a brief cooling period, add in the chopped mint, cilantro, and green onions. Mix these ingredients thoroughly to ensure the herbs are well incorporated and evenly spread throughout the salad. This step is crucial for blending the fresh herbal flavors with the warm tofu mixture.

Conclusion

Serving suggestions

Serve your Thai tofu larb salad in lettuce leaves or cups for an authentic touch, or alongside steamed rice for a fuller meal. Perfect as an appetizer or light lunch, it brings refreshing flavors with every bite. This dish is ideal for those seeking a delicious, health-conscious option that doesn't compromise on taste or satisfaction, making every dining experience uniquely enjoyable.