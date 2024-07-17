In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Thai vegan green curry at home with tofu, green beans, zucchini, and red bell pepper.

Start by cooking the curry paste in coconut milk, then add the rest of the ingredients, simmer until tender, and finish with fresh Thai basil.

Serve hot with rice or noodles for a satisfying, plant-based meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Try this recipe

Check out this Thai vegan green curry recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:56 pm Jul 17, 202412:56 pm

What's the story Thai green curry, a staple in Thai cuisine, is renowned for its aromatic blend of herbs and spices. Originating from Thailand, this dish has won hearts worldwide with its rich flavors and versatility in accommodating various dietary preferences. Traditionally made with chicken or fish, our vegan and eggless version allows everyone to enjoy this classic's delightful taste. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For vegan green curry, you'll need 400ml coconut milk, two tablespoons vegan green curry paste, one tablespoon soy sauce, one teaspoon brown sugar, two torn kaffir lime leaves, 200g pressed and cubed tofu, 100g halved green beans, one sliced small zucchini, one red bell pepper in strips, a handful of Thai basil leaves, and salt to taste.

Step 1

Prepare the tofu and vegetables

Start by pressing the tofu to remove excess water. Cut it into bite-sized cubes. Next, prepare your vegetables by washing them thoroughly. Trim the ends off the green beans and cut them in half. Slice the zucchini into rounds and cut the red bell pepper into thin strips. This preparation ensures that all ingredients cook evenly.

Step 2

Cook the curry paste

Begin by warming a large skillet or wok over medium heat. Add two tablespoons of coconut milk, followed by the green curry paste. Stir well until the curry paste has fully dissolved into the coconut milk. This crucial step releases the aromatic flavors from the curry paste, creating a fragrant and inviting base for your vegan green curry dish.

Step 3

Combine ingredients

Pour the remaining coconut milk into your skillet, then add soy sauce, brown sugar, and kaffir lime leaves. Next, carefully incorporate the tofu cubes, green beans, zucchini slices, and red bell pepper strips into the mixture. Gently mix to ensure each ingredient is evenly coated with the curry base. Slowly bring the mixture to a gentle simmer, stirring occasionally to combine flavors harmoniously.

Step 4

Final touches

Simmer the curry for about 10 minutes until the vegetables are tender yet crisp. Season with salt as needed. After cooking, immediately remove from heat and mix in fresh Thai basil leaves. Serve hot with steamed rice or noodles for a complete meal. This recipe offers a simple way to enjoy Thai vegan green curry at home, maintaining its authentic taste and plant-based integrity.