Try this recipe

Artisanal vegan cashew cheese: Step-by-step recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 11:09 am Jun 26, 202411:09 am

What's the story Vegan cashew cheese is a delightful alternative to traditional dairy cheese, offering a creamy texture and rich flavor that appeals to vegans and non-vegans alike. Originating from the vegan community's desire for plant-based cheese options, this artisanal creation has gained popularity for its versatility and health benefits. Perfect for spreading on crackers or adding to dishes, let's embark on this culinary adventure together.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make your vegan cashew cheese, you will need one cup of raw cashews (soaked overnight), one-fourth cup of water, two tablespoons of nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor, one tablespoon of lemon juice for tanginess, one garlic clove for depth of flavor, and one-half teaspoon of salt for seasoning. Optionally, you can arrange for herbs like chives or parsley for added taste.

Step 1

Preparing your cashews

Begin by draining your soaked cashews and rinsing them with cold water. Soaking softens the nuts for easier blending and improves digestibility. It's essential to soak the cashews for at least eight hours or overnight to ensure they're ready for blending. This preparation step is crucial for achieving the creamy texture that makes vegan cashew cheese so appealing.

Step 2

Blending ingredients together

In a high-speed blender or food processor, begin by combining the soaked cashews with water, nutritional yeast, lemon juice, garlic clove, and salt. Blend these ingredients until you achieve a completely smooth consistency. If the mixture appears too thick or has difficulty blending smoothly, incrementally add a little more water, one tablespoon at a time, until you reach the creamy consistency desired.

Step 3

Flavoring your cheese

After blending into a smooth paste, taste the vegan cheese, adjusting seasoning as needed. This is the time to fold in optional herbs like chopped chives or parsley for an herbed cheese version. These additions not only enhance flavor but also introduce a fresh element to your vegan cashew cheese, making it a versatile spread or ingredient in various dishes.

Step 4

Setting your cheese

Transfer the blended mixture into a cheesecloth-lined mold or container. Press down firmly to compact it, then cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least four hours or overnight, allowing the flavors to meld and the texture to firm up, resembling traditional soft cheeses. This step is crucial for achieving the desired consistency and flavor profile of your vegan cashew cheese.