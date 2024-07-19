In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a Thai vegan green papaya salad with shredded papaya, cherry tomatoes, green beans, and a tangy-sweet dressing of lime juice, soy sauce, and coconut sugar.

Health freaks will love Thai vegan green papaya salad recipe

What's the story Thai green papaya salad, known as som tam, is a popular dish from Thailand that combines sweet, sour, spicy, and savory flavors in one. Originating from the northeastern part of Thailand, this dish has gained international fame for its refreshing taste and health benefits. Traditionally made with fish sauce and shrimp, our version is vegan-friendly while still retaining the authentic flavors. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Gather these ingredients: two cups shredded green papaya, one-fourth cup roasted peanuts, one-fourth cup lime juice, two tablespoons soy sauce or tamari (gluten-free option), one to two tablespoons coconut sugar (adjust to taste), two minced garlic cloves, one to two sliced red chilies (adjust for spice), one-fourth cup halved cherry tomatoes, and one-fourth cup one-inch pieces long or green beans.

Step 1

Preparing the papaya

Begin by peeling the green papaya. Next, shred it into thin strips with a julienne peeler or a grater, aiming for about two cups of shredded papaya to use in this recipe. If green papaya is unavailable at your local store, consider using raw zucchini as a great substitute. This step is crucial for achieving the right texture and base for your salad.

Step 2

Making the dressing

In a small bowl, mix lime juice, soy sauce (or tamari for a gluten-free choice), and coconut sugar. Whisk until the sugar fully dissolves. This creates the dressing that gives the salad its essential tangy-sweet flavor, a cornerstone of Thai cuisine. Achieving this flavor balance is crucial for the authentic taste of the dish, making the dressing a key component.

Step 3

Combining ingredients

In a large mixing bowl, combine the shredded green papaya, halved cherry tomatoes, and one-inch pieces of long or green beans. Then, incorporate the minced garlic and sliced red chilies into the mix. The amount of chili can be adjusted to suit your taste for spice. This step is crucial for blending the crisp vegetables with bold flavors, preparing the base of your salad.

Step 4

Final touches

Pour the dressing over the salad in the mixing bowl and toss until well combined. Add roasted peanuts for crunch. Serve immediately or wait 10 minutes for flavors to meld. This Thai vegan green papaya salad is nutritious and perfect for a light lunch or as part of a meal. Enjoy this simple, flavorful journey into Thai cuisine!