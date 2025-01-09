What's the story

Millets, long relegated to the annals of history, are experiencing a powerful resurgence in Indian kitchens.

This revival goes beyond mere nostalgia; it's fueled by the dual engines of health consciousness and sustainability - two factors increasingly important in our fast-paced, eco-aware world.

Packed with nutrients, millets are getting a second chance as chefs and home cooks alike welcome them back into the fold of contemporary cuisine.