Powerful life lessons from 'A Wrinkle in Time'

Madeleine L'Engle's A Wrinkle in Time is a classic that teaches you so much through its amazing story. The story tracks Meg Murry, her brother Charles Wallace and their friend Calvin O'Keefe as they travel through space and time to save Meg's father. Here's looking at some of the ageless wisdom from this beloved book, revolving around love, courage, individuality and good versus evil.

Bravery Courage in the face of fear The characters of A Wrinkle in Time epitomize courage in the face of unknown dangers. Meg's determination to find her father, despite her fears, teaches a great lesson on bravery. It teaches that courage is not the absence of fear, but the ability to act despite it. The novel inspires you to face your fears head-on and push through the rough times.

Compassion Power of Love Love is at the heart of A Wrinkle in Time, a powerful weapon against darkness. Meg's love for her family is what drives her to do everything in the story. This one insight reminds us that love can be transformative and healing. It tells us that compassion and empathy are probably the most important tools for defeating the odds and bringing a change.