A quick tindora stir-fry is an ideal way to relish its natural crunch

Make tindora more delicious with these recipes

By Vinita Jain 03:40 pm Jul 01, 202603:40 pm

What's the story

Tindora, or ivy gourd, is a versatile vegetable that can be used in several dishes. Famous for its crunchy texture and mild flavor, tindora can be a great addition to your vegetarian meals. Here are five creative ways to use tindora in your cooking, making it a staple in your kitchen. From stir-fries to salads, these dishes will highlight the unique qualities of this vegetable.