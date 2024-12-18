Summarize Simplifying... In short India offers a variety of health-centric credit cards, each with unique benefits.

Apollo SBI, Axis Aura, and YES BANK Wellness cards offer rewards on health-related spends, discounts, and wellness perks like fitness sessions and health check-ups.

Choose a card that aligns with your lifestyle and spending habits to maximize benefits. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Top 5 credit cards for health enthusiasts in India

By Anujj Trehaan 10:34 am Dec 18, 202410:34 am

What's the story For health-conscious individuals in India, choosing the right credit card can provide more than just financial convenience—it can also translate to significant savings and perks on medical bills, fitness memberships, and wellness pursuits. This article delves into five credit cards that shine in the health and wellness department, offering a combination of discounts, insurance coverage, and reward points on pertinent expenses.

Apollo SBI

Apollo SBI Card: A healthy partnership

The Apollo SBI Credit Card (annual fee: ₹499) makes a lot of sense if you frequently avail Apollo services. You get three times the points on Apollo spends, along with discounts on dining and entertainment. And, if you spend upwards of ₹100,000 in a year, they waive off the fee. So, if you are a regular at Apollo hospitals or clinics, this card can be pretty useful.

Axis Aura

Axis Bank Aura: Wellness benefits galore

The Axis Bank Aura Credit Card is a health-centric card with a reasonable annual fee of ₹749. It shines by providing two EDGE points per ₹200 spent on all categories and amplifying the rewards fivefold on insurance payments. Cardholders benefit from reduced medical bills, health check-ups, fitness sessions, and insurance coverage for medical emergencies. This makes it a well-rounded option for health-focused individuals.

Yes Wellness

YES BANK Wellness: Elevate your well-being

The Yes Bank Wellness Credit Card aims to make health care more affordable and incentivize wellness activities. It comes with a reasonable annual fee of ₹749. You can earn up to 20 reward points for every ₹200 spent, allowing frequent spenders at pharmacies or wellness centers to rack up points quickly. Plus, you can enjoy complimentary fitness sessions, annual health checkups, and 24/7 doctor consultations.

Yes Plus

YES BANK Wellness Plus: Premium health rewards

The Yes Bank Wellness Plus Credit Card (annual fee: ₹2,499) is a feature-packed option. Its robust rewards program offers up to 30 reward points on health-related spends. Cardholders enjoy quarterly domestic lounge access and air accident insurance of ₹1 crore. Plus, Fitpass Pro and Netmeds Pro memberships are included, along with other premium benefits.

Key considerations

SBI Card Pulse: Comprehensive health perks

Before selecting a health-centric credit card in India, evaluate the fees, eligibility requirements, and rewards structure. Analyze how closely the rewards align with your expenditure patterns. Investigate extra benefits like free health checkups or fitness sessions. Plus, see if they offer any insurance cover for medical emergencies. This way, you choose a card that fits your lifestyle and optimizes benefits effectively.