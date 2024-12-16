Top 5 eco-friendly credit cards in India
Everyone wants to be sustainable these days. And, the financial industry has jumped on the bandwagon with green credit cards. These cards incentivize eco-friendly shopping by offering points for green purchases and being made of recycled materials themselves. Plus, they contribute to reforestation efforts, enabling Indian consumers to help the environment with every swipe.
HSBC Live+ Credit Card and the HSBC Cashback Credit Card
HSBC has launched two industry-first green credit cards in India: the HSBC Live+ Credit Card and the HSBC Cashback Credit Card. Made from 85% recycled PVC plastic, these cards drastically reduce the environmental impact of conventional card production. Aiming to phase out single-use PVC cards by 2026 and reach a net zero-carbon future by 2030, HSBC pairs sustainability with financial benefits like regular cashback rewards.
Amalgamated Bank Maximum Rewards World Mastercard
The Amalgamated Bank Maximum Rewards World Mastercard stands out for its pledge to keep your money out of fossil fuels and invest in climate solutions. While it's not directly available in India, Indian consumers can access it via international tie-ups. This card is for those who want their financial transactions to contribute to the greater good of the environment, not just get some green rewards.
Green America Visa Card
For Indian consumers who make international transactions or travel, the Green America Visa Card offers a way to contribute to global sustainability efforts. Aligned with Green America's mission, this card donates a portion of its transaction fees to support renewable energy and fair-trade initiatives. Plus, you get one percent cash back on purchases, which can be redeemed through a third-party platform.
Futurecard
While it is currently offered as a debit card, Futurecard's unique concept provides up to six percent cash back for sustainable purchases, including using public transportation or shopping for second-hand clothing. Its mission indicates a likely future launch of a credit card variant focused on making eco-friendly choices more appealing for Indian consumers.
Aspiration Zero Credit Card
Next up is the Aspiration Zero Credit Card. By planting a tree with every purchase, they aim to neutralize carbon emissions (comparable to an average American household) by planting at least 30 trees each month. This global card, targeted at Indians, combines financial perks with a commitment to environmental responsibility. They collaborate with conservation efforts, focusing on sustainable materials, carbon offsets, green rewards, carbon footprint tracking, and holding companies accountable for supporting sustainability.