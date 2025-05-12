Sip and read: 5 library cafes you need to visit
Library cafes provide the perfect mix of literature and leisure, creating the best possible place for book lovers.
The places combine the serene atmosphere of a library with a cafe's warmth, making them ideal for those who enjoy reading while sipping on coffee or tea.
Here are five library cafes across the globe that are known for their warm vibe and expansive book collections.
#1
'Books & Beans' in Edinburgh
Located in Edinburgh, "Books & Beans" is famous for its cozy setting and huge collection of books.
This cafe provides a relaxed atmosphere where one can read while sipping freshly brewed coffee.
The shelves are packed with both new releases and classic literature, catering to all tastes.
With its welcoming vibe, 'Books & Beans' has become a popular haunt among locals and tourists alike.
#2
'The Reading Room' in Bangkok
If you are a book lover, "The Reading Room" in Bangkok will serve as your oasis in the middle of the busy city life.
This library cafe has an amazing collection of books, right from fiction to non-fiction.
The minimalist decor adds to the peaceful vibe, making it easier for readers to get lost in their books.
It's the perfect space to escape the city's madness and indulge in books.
#3
'Cafe Pushkin Library' in Moscow
Moscow's "Cafe Pushkin Library" marries elegance with literary charm.
Famous for its old-world library-like classic interior, this cafe features an extensive collection of Russian literature along with some international titles.
You can enjoy traditional Russian teas as you dive into historical novels or contemporary masterpieces by world-famous authors.
#4
'Word on the Water' in London
A floating bookstore on Regent's Canal, London's "Word on the Water," is truly one of its kind in the world of library cafes.
This converted barge is home to thousands of books on all possible subjects, be it art history or science fiction classics - ideal for any reader's taste!
You can check these treasures out while enjoying views from one of London's iconic waterways.
#5
'El Ateneo Grand Splendid Cafe' in Buenos Aires
Housed within what used to be Argentina's grand theater hall, more than a hundred years ago, is Buenos Aires' beloved treasure: El Ateneo Grand Splendid Cafe!
Its beautiful architecture features ornate balconies, overlooking rows and rows filled with countless volumes, patiently waiting, just begging someone new to discover them all over again, each day anew!