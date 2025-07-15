5 stress-buster myths you should stop believing 

Stress is an inevitable part of life, and a lot of people look for ways to beat it. But, not all stress busters are fact-based or effective. Some popular stress-buster myths can be misleading and may not deliver the desired results. Here are five common stress-buster myths that people often misinterpret, to help you clarify what works and what doesn't.

Physical activity Myth: Exercise alone eliminates stress While exercise works wonders for your health and can also help you calm down, it isn't a solution by itself. Physical activity releases endorphins which can help temporarily lift your mood. However, depending on exercise alone without tackling the root cause may not help you in the long run. A holistic approach with mental health support and lifestyle changes tends to be more helpful.

Sleep quality Myth: More sleep equals less stress Getting enough sleep is essential to deal with stress, but it isn't just about quantity. The quality of sleep is a major contributor to how well-rested you actually feel. Poor sleep quality can make you more irritable and anxious, even if you sleep for eight hours or more. Sticking to a consistent sleep routine and setting up a restful environment are important to improve sleep quality.

Shopping habits Myth: Retail therapy cures stress Retail therapy might give you a temporary relief from stress by providing a distraction or sense of control. However, it won't cure the root causes of stress. In some cases, excessive shopping can even lead to financial strain or guilt. This just makes the problem worse instead of solving it. Finding healthier coping mechanisms such as mindfulness practices or hobbies may offer more sustainable benefits.

Problem solving Myth: Avoiding problems reduces stress Ignoring problems may seem like the easiest way to avoid immediate stress, but that often leads to increased anxiety over time as issues continue to remain unresolved. Proactively addressing challenges through problem-solving techniques can be more effective in reducing long-term stress levels than avoidance strategies alone.