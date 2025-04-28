What's the story

Dal, a staple in Indian cuisine, has a long, rich history.

How long, you ask? Well, it was first mentioned in ancient texts.

Hailing from the Indian subcontinent, it has been an integral part of diets for centuries.

The evolution of the beloved dal showcases a journey from ancient agricultural practices to modern culinary techniques.

From a simple lentil dish, dal evolved into regional variations savored across the globe today.