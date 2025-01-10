What's the story

Tapenade, the beloved savory spread, is the unsung hero of Mediterranean cuisine.

Hailing from the sun-drenched region of Provence, France, this versatile condiment artfully blends the robust flavors of olives, capers, anchovies, and olive oil.

Like a culinary chameleon, tapenade has traversed centuries and continents, subtly adapting to the unique rhythm of kitchens worldwide, yet always rooted in its Mediterranean soul.