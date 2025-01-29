What's the story

In the world of healthy drinks, turmeric milk and matcha tea hold a special place, thanks to their high antioxidant content and numerous health benefits.

Both have a long history of use in traditional medicine, providing distinct flavors and a wealth of nutritional benefits.

This article provides a detailed nutritional comparison between these two super beverages, focusing on their antioxidant content, health benefits, calorie count, and versatility in recipes.