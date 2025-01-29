Turmeric milk v/s matcha tea: A detailed nutritional comparison
In the world of healthy drinks, turmeric milk and matcha tea hold a special place, thanks to their high antioxidant content and numerous health benefits.
Both have a long history of use in traditional medicine, providing distinct flavors and a wealth of nutritional benefits.
This article provides a detailed nutritional comparison between these two super beverages, focusing on their antioxidant content, health benefits, calorie count, and versatility in recipes.
Antioxidants
Antioxidant powerhouses unveiled
Turmeric milk is a star thanks to curcumin, a potent compound with powerful anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Matcha tea is loaded with catechins like epigallocatechin gallate (EGCG), which are known for their cancer-fighting effects.
Matcha holds a unique advantage, boasting up to 137 times more antioxidants compared to regular green teas.
This is due to the way matcha is prepared and consumed.
Calories
Caloric comparison: Light or lush?
When it comes to weight loss, calories matter most.
Unsweetened matcha tea: 3 calories per gram (essentially a zero-calorie option as it's so low)
Turmeric milk: Calories depend on the type of milk and sweeteners used.
For versions made with unsweetened almond milk, you're looking at a starting point of around 70 calories per cup.
Recipes
Versatility in recipes
Both turmeric milk and matcha tea offer versatility beyond their conventional liquid forms.
Turmeric can be added to smoothies, soups, or golden rice dishes to amplify flavor and nutrition.
Matcha can be incorporated into baked goods like cakes and cookies as well as smoothies and lattes, without compromising its antioxidant benefits.
This flexibility allows individuals to enjoy the benefits of these superfoods across different meals and snacks throughout the day.
Benefits
Health benefits beyond antioxidants
Beyond their powerful antioxidant properties, each drink provides distinct health benefits.
Turmeric milk helps alleviate joint pain with its anti-inflammatory properties and fosters a good night's sleep with its comforting warmth.
Matcha tea revs up your metabolism to assist with weight loss, while its L-theanine—a unique amino acid—improves focus and mood by promoting relaxation without drowsiness.
Daily use
Incorporating into daily routines
The choice between turmeric milk and matcha tea ultimately comes down to personal taste and specific health goals.
Turmeric milk is great if you want a soothing, joint-friendly nightcap.
Matcha tea, thanks to its combo of gentle caffeine and zen-inducing L-theanine, gives you a lift without coffee's jitters.
It's perfect if you want to improve focus and uplift mood.