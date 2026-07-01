How to make delicious millet-based veggie bowls

Dish 1

Millet and vegetable stir-fry

A millet and vegetable stir-fry makes for a quick and nutritious meal option. Cooked millet is tossed with a medley of vegetables such as bell peppers, carrots, and broccoli. The dish can be seasoned with soy sauce or a blend of spices to enhance its flavor. This stir-fry not only provides the goodness of millets but also adds a colorful array of vegetables to your plate.