In short Simplifying... In short Dive into the captivating worlds of indie fantasy with these must-reads.

'The Starless Sea' by Erin Morgenstern takes you on a magical journey in an underground library, while 'The City of Brass' by S.A. Chakraborty combines Middle Eastern history with fantasy.

'The Bone Season' by Samantha Shannon offers a unique take on clairvoyant society, and 'Shadow and Bone' by Leigh Bardugo explores deep themes in a Russian-inspired setting.

These books stand out for their rich narratives and originality. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Read these books

Uncover hidden gems in indie fantasy worlds with these books

By Anujj Trehaan 01:01 pm Jul 11, 202401:01 pm

What's the story The realm of indie fantasy is vast and filled with countless stories waiting to be discovered. These books, often published by independent authors or small presses, offer unique worlds, intriguing characters, and plots that diverge from mainstream fantasy. This article shines a light on some of these hidden gems, providing readers of all ages with recommendations for their next fantastical adventure.

Book 1

'The Starless Sea'

The Starless Sea by Erin Morgenstern unfolds an enchanting narrative, transporting readers to a magical underground library filled with endless stories. The protagonist, Zachary Ezra Rawlins, discovers a mysterious book that propels him into a world of adventure, populated by pirates, painters, lovers and thieves. This book is celebrated for its exquisite prose and complex storytelling, making it a standout read.

Book 2

'The City of Brass'

In The City of Brass by S.A. Chakraborty, readers are whisked away to the magical city of Daevabad where djinn reign supreme. Following Nahri, a con artist who accidentally summons a djinn warrior and discovers her true heritage, this story combines rich Middle Eastern history with fantasy elements. It's praised for its detailed world-building and complex political intrigue.

Book 3

'The Bone Season'

The Bone Season by Samantha Shannon introduces an alternate London where clairvoyants are hunted by the government. Paige Mahoney, involved in the criminal underworld due to her powers, is captured and taken to a secret Oxford. This series is notable for its unique concept and the detailed depiction of its clairvoyant society, standing out in the genre for its originality and depth.

Book 4

'Shadow and Bone'

Shadow and Bone by Leigh Bardugo introduces the Grishaverse, divided by darkness and light. Alina Starkov finds a unique power, aiming to save her country and joining the Grisha elite. Its Russian-inspired setting and complex moral questions make the novel notable. This story stands out in indie fantasy for its rich narrative and exploration of deep themes.