In short Simplifying... In short Whip up a tasty vegan pesto pasta using fresh basil, garlic, pine nuts or walnuts, olive oil, and nutritional yeast for a cheesy twist.

Cook your choice of eggless pasta, blend it with the pesto, and add a splash of lemon juice for zest.

Serve it warm, garnished with extra nutritional yeast or fresh basil, and enjoy this rich, satisfying dish that proves vegan cuisine can be as delightful as traditional meals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Prepare delicious Italian vegan pesto pasta with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 12:49 pm Jul 11, 202412:49 pm

What's the story Pesto pasta, celebrated for its simplicity and rich flavors, has its roots deeply embedded in Italian cuisine. Traditionally made with basil, garlic, pine nuts, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese, this recipe introduces a vegan twist to the classic. By substituting cheese with nutritional yeast and ensuring all ingredients are plant-based, we create a delightful dish that caters to vegan dietary preferences. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare vegan pesto pasta, assemble two cups of fresh basil leaves, three peeled garlic cloves, one-third cup of pine nuts or walnuts, half a cup of extra-virgin olive oil, and one-fourth cup of nutritional yeast for a cheesy flavor. Add salt and pepper to taste. Also, gather 450 grams of eggless pasta and two tablespoons of lemon juice for zest.

Step 1

Preparing the vegan pesto

Begin the pesto sauce in a food processor or blender. Combine basil leaves, garlic cloves, pine nuts or walnuts, and nutritional yeast. Pulse to a coarse paste. Gradually add olive oil while pulsing until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste. This creates the base of your vegan pesto with a cheesy flavor without using actual cheese.

Step 2

Cooking the pasta

Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add your choice of eggless pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente - tender but still firm to bite. Reserve about one cup of pasta water before draining; this starchy water can be used later to adjust the consistency of your pesto sauce when mixing it with pasta.

Step 3

Combining pesto with pasta

In a large bowl or back in your pot over low heat, to minimize cleanup, mix the cooked pasta with the vegan pesto sauce. Stir in lemon juice for added zest. If the mixture seems too thick or dry, gradually add reserved pasta water until reaching your desired consistency. This step ensures a creamy, flavorful blend perfectly suited to your taste.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

Serve immediately while warm, garnishing with additional nutritional yeast for more cheesiness or fresh basil leaves for enhanced flavor. This versatile dish pairs well with a crisp salad or steamed vegetables, creating a complete meal. It demonstrates that vegan cuisine can be as rich and satisfying as traditional counterparts, being inclusive to those on plant-based diets with its flavorful and rich approach.