Coffee lovers will love this vegan tiramisu recipe

04:22 pm Jun 20, 2024

What's the story Tiramisu, a classic Italian dessert, traditionally features layers of coffee-soaked ladyfingers and a rich mascarpone cheese mixture. Our vegan version replaces animal products with plant-based alternatives, welcoming everyone to enjoy this treat. Originating in Italy's Veneto region in the 1960s, tiramisu has become a worldwide favorite. Its creamy texture and robust coffee flavor demonstrate the versatility of vegan cuisine. Let's get cooking.

To make this vegan tiramisu, you'll need 200 grams vegan ladyfingers (savoiardi biscuits), two cups brewed espresso (cooled), one cup raw cashews (soaked overnight), three-fourths cup coconut cream, one-half cup maple syrup, one teaspoon vanilla extract, and cocoa powder for dusting. These ingredients combine to create a dessert that's indulgent yet cruelty-free, ensuring a delightful experience.

Prepare the coffee mixture

Begin by brewing your espresso. After brewing, let it cool to room temperature. This step is crucial as hot coffee could cook rather than moisten the ladyfingers. Once cooled, pour the espresso into a shallow dish. This prepared dish will be used for dipping the ladyfingers later in the recipe, ensuring they are perfectly prepped for layering in the tiramisu.

Blend the creamy filling

In a blender or food processor, combine the soaked and drained cashews with coconut cream, maple syrup and vanilla extract. Blend these ingredients until the mixture achieves a smooth and creamy consistency. This blend will act as our vegan alternative to traditional mascarpone cheese. It's crucial to blend thoroughly until no chunks remain, ensuring the tiramisu's texture is perfectly silky.

Assemble your tiramisu

Begin by dipping each vegan ladyfinger briefly into the espresso mixture to ensure they're coated but not soggy. Arrange them in a single, even layer at the bottom of your serving dish. Then, evenly spread half of the creamy cashew-coconut mixture over this layer. Use a spatula or the back of a spoon for a smooth, uniform layer.

Final touches and chill

Repeat step three by dipping each vegan ladyfinger briefly into the espresso, ensuring they're well-coated but not overly saturated. Arrange them in a neat layer, then spread the remaining creamy cashew-coconut blend on top. For that authentic tiramisu finish, sift cocoa powder over it. Chill in the refrigerator for a minimum of four hours or overnight, allowing the flavors to blend and deepen beautifully.