Ghana on your plate: Dishes to try

Ghana has a range of delectable snacks to provide you with a true taste of its rich culinary history. Prepared from locally sourced ingredients, these snacks are not just tasty but also highlight the diverse cultural influences in the region. From sweet to savory, every snack has a story to tell—of the traditions and innovations of the country.

Spicy treat Kelewele: Spicy plantain bites Kelewele is a popular Ghanaian snack made from ripe plantains seasoned with spices including ginger, cayenne pepper, and salt. The plantains are cut into bite-sized pieces and fried to a golden brown. This snack is known for its spicy kick and sweet undertones, making it a favorite among locals and visitors alike. It is often enjoyed as an evening treat or served with other dishes.

Sweet delight Bofrot: Sweet dough balls Bofrot, also famously known as puff-puff in some areas, is basically a sweet dough ball that is deep-fried to be crispy from outside yet soft from within. Prepared from flour, sugar, yeast, and water, this snack is basic but oh so satisfying. It is often sold by street vendors across Ghana and relished by all as a quick breakfast or dessert option.

Nutty Crunch Nkatie cake: Peanut brittle bars Nkatie cake is a traditional Ghanaian peanut brittle bar that is prepared by mixing together roasted peanuts and caramelized sugar. The mixture is spread out to cool and then cut into bars or squares. This crunchy snack provides a perfect combination of sweetness and nuttiness that pleases the palate of many. It is an excellent energy booster during long days.

Savory munchies Kuli-kuli: Savory peanut snack Another West African peanut-based snack that has become popular in Ghana is kuli-kuli. Ground peanuts are seasoned with spices such as ginger or chili powder, shaped into small sticks/balls, and fried until crispy. This savory snack adds both flavor and texture contrast to other food items such as salads or porridge.