Unique Raksha Bandhan traditions from different states of India

Raksha Bandhan isn't just about tying a rakhi; it's a festival woven with diverse customs across India. From Rajasthan's grand Lumba Rakhi for bhabhis to Odisha's Rakhi Purnima blending prayers for farmers and fishermen, every state adds its twist. Let's explore how this timeless bond of protection looks delightfully different across regions.

#1 Rajasthan: The Lumba Rakhi tradition In Rajasthan, Raksha Bandhan is incomplete without the Lumba Rakhi. Here, sisters don't just tie a rakhi to their brothers — they also tie one to their bhabhi's bangle. This tradition celebrates the sister-in-law too, symbolizing that she is equally part of the bond of love and protection. The Lumba Rakhi is usually ornate, dangling beautifully from the bangle.

#2 Maharashtra: Narali Purnima for coastal communities In Maharashtra, Raksha Bandhan coincides with Narali Purnima - a festival where fishermen offer coconuts to the sea to seek blessings for safety and a good fishing season. Sisters still tie rakhis, but the day is also about nature's protection and the bond between humans and the sea.

#3 West Bengal and Odisha: Rakhi Purnima or Jhulan Purnima In West Bengal and Odisha, Raksha Bandhan merges with Jhulan Purnima, celebrating the playful swing festival of Lord Krishna and Radha. Sisters tie rakhis, but people also decorate swings and sing devotional songs. Farmers pray for healthy crops, and fishermen pray for calm waters, blending family bonds with nature's protection.

#4 Punjab: Rakhi and Rakhri In Punjab, Raksha Bandhan is fondly known as Rakhri. Sisters tie the rakhri to their brothers' wrists, and brothers shower them with gifts and heartfelt promises of lifelong protection. Some villages still follow age-old customs where sisters visit their maternal homes especially for Rakhi, and brothers personally escort them back. Elder women tie protective threads to younger boys too, extending blessings beyond siblings.