Natural pest control: Power of mint in plant care 

Mint isn't just a refreshing herb to add to your list of culinary uses, it also has the secret to keeping your indoor plants pest-free. Mint can naturally deter common pests, making it the perfect companion for your indoor garden. By knowing how mint works and adding it to your plant care routine, you can create a healthier space for your plants, sans chemical pesticides.

#1 Natural pest deterrent properties Mint is known for its essential oils that repel several insects, including ants, aphids, and spider mites. The oils serve as natural deterrents, making mint an excellent barrier against pests. By planting mint along with other indoor plants or placing its leaves at strategic locations in your home, you can keep pests at bay without using synthetic chemicals.

#2 Companion planting with mint Companion planting is all about growing different plants together so that they can benefit each other. Mint makes an ideal companion plant, thanks to its pest-repelling qualities. When planted near susceptible plants such as basil or tomatoes, mint will help protect them from unwanted insects. Just make sure to plant mint in separate pots or containers, since it spreads rapidly and can overtake other plants.

#3 Using mint essential oil spray Another effective way to keep pests at bay is to create a homemade spray with mint essential oil. Mix several drops of mint essential oil with water in a spray bottle and apply it directly onto the leaves of your indoor plants. This not only deters pests but also adds a pleasant aroma to your living space. Apply regularly every few weeks to keep it effective.