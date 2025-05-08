What's the story

Black pepper, popularly known as the "king of spices," is an essential ingredient in kitchens across the globe.

While it is mostly recognized for its flavor-enhancing abilities, black pepper can also provide a host of health benefits that may surprise you.

From improving digestion to increasing metabolism, this ubiquitous spice has much more to offer than you think.

Let's take a look at five surprising health benefits of adding black pepper to your diet.