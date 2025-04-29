What's the story

Mindful eating is a practice that encourages you to stay in the moment while eating, which can work wonders for your digestion.

By focusing on your body's hunger and fullness cues, you can improve the process of digestion and promote holistic well-being.

In this article, we will take you through five practical ways to imbibe mindful eating into your daily lives and experience better digestion without any drastic dietary changes.