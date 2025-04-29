5 simple ways to improve your digestion
What's the story
Mindful eating is a practice that encourages you to stay in the moment while eating, which can work wonders for your digestion.
By focusing on your body's hunger and fullness cues, you can improve the process of digestion and promote holistic well-being.
In this article, we will take you through five practical ways to imbibe mindful eating into your daily lives and experience better digestion without any drastic dietary changes.
Chewing
Chew thoroughly for better digestion
Chewing food thoroughly is a simple yet effective way to aid digestion.
When food is broken down properly in the mouth, it allows enzymes in saliva to start the digestive process before reaching the stomach.
Not only does this reduce strain on the digestive system, but also helps in absorbing nutrients more efficiently.
Aim for chewing each bite around 20 times before swallowing.
Distraction-free
Focus on eating without distractions
Eating without distractions like TV or mobile phones can really help with digestion.
When concentration is divided, people eat faster and more than required, resulting in indigestion or discomfort.
When you focus on just eating, you're more likely to notice your body's signals of satiety and refrain from overeating.
Hunger cues
Listen to your body's hunger cues
Listening closely to hunger cues can help you avoid overeating and facilitate better digestion.
Rather than eating at fixed hours or out of habit, pay attention to when your body actually feels hungry.
This way, you will eat only when required, maintaining a healthy digestive rhythm.
Portion control
Practice portion control with smaller servings
Practicing portion control by serving smaller amounts of food can greatly improve digestion by avoiding the common problem of overindulgence.
By choosing smaller portions, people are prompted to eat more slowly, which then gives enough time for the body to identify and respond to fullness cues.
This mindful method not only eases digestive system load but also facilitates better nutrient absorption, making it an important tip for enhancing overall digestive health.
Savoring
Savor each bite slowly
Taking time to savor each bite slowly enhances mindfulness during meals and aids digestion significantly.
By appreciating flavors and textures fully, individuals are less likely to rush through meals or overeat unknowingly.
Slower consumption gives ample time for proper breakdown of food particles in both mouth and stomach stages of digestion.