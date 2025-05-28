Hidden gems in Kerala you must explore
What's the story
God's Own Country, Kerala is a perfect amalgamation of natural beauty and cultural richness.
This seven-day tour through rustic Kerala will uncover its hidden wonders, from serene backwaters to lush green landscapes.
Travelers can soak up the local culture, tour traditional villages, and relish the calmness that this southern Indian state has to offer.
Here are some tips and insights to make your week-long trip to Kerala a memorable one.
Houseboat experience
Explore the backwaters by houseboat
A quintessential Kerala experience is to cruise through its serene backwaters on a houseboat.
These floating homes offer a unique glimpse of rural life as they glide past paddy fields, coconut groves, and quaint villages.
A day or two on a houseboat lets travelers unwind while savoring local cuisine cooked onboard.
The gentle rhythm of the water creates a peaceful, relaxed atmosphere.
Village exploration
Discover traditional village life
Visiting traditional villages provides a window into Kerala's rich cultural heritage.
Travelers can watch artisans at work, creating beautiful handicrafts using age-old techniques handed down through generations.
Interacting with locals allows one to learn about their customs and daily lives.
Exploring these villages often means visiting local markets where one can find fresh produce and handmade goods.
Nature trekking
Trek through lush green landscapes
Kerala's unique terrain makes it the ideal place for trekking enthusiasts looking for an adventure in the lap of nature.
The trails pass through tea plantations, spice gardens, and dense forests full of wildlife.
Guided treks also give insight into the region's flora and fauna, while offering breathtaking views from hilltops or waterfalls tucked deep inside the jungle.
Ayurvedic wellness
Indulge in authentic Ayurvedic treatments
Kerala is famous for Ayurvedic treatments that ensure holistic well-being through natural elements.
These elements are sourced locally from herbs that grow across this lush landmass.
Tourists have access to not just massages but therapies too. These therapies are curated specifically as per individual requirements.
They ensure your body and mind are rejuvenated during your stay here.
Culinary journey
Savor local vegetarian cuisine delights
The culinary scene here is all about vibrant flavors that come from fresh ingredients and spices from the region itself.
From dosas, idlis, sambar to chutneys, every meal turns out to be a delightful exploration of taste buds.
Without any mention of items unfit for vegetarians, making it an ideal choice for those wanting to eat vegetarian only throughout their trip duration, indeed!