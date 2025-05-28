What's the story

God's Own Country, Kerala is a perfect amalgamation of natural beauty and cultural richness.

This seven-day tour through rustic Kerala will uncover its hidden wonders, from serene backwaters to lush green landscapes.

Travelers can soak up the local culture, tour traditional villages, and relish the calmness that this southern Indian state has to offer.

Here are some tips and insights to make your week-long trip to Kerala a memorable one.