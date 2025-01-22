What's the story

Located in the coastal desert of Peru, the archaeological site of Chankillo dates back to the fourth century BCE.

This ancient observatory, with its thirteen towers stretching across a hilltop, was used for astronomical observations.

Chankillo offers a unique glimpse into the technological and cultural advancements of pre-Columbian civilizations.

Visitors can walk among these ancient earthworks and star-gazing platforms, immersing themselves in the mysteries of early astronomical science.