Explore Chankillo: Peru's ancient astronomical wonder
What's the story
Located in the coastal desert of Peru, the archaeological site of Chankillo dates back to the fourth century BCE.
This ancient observatory, with its thirteen towers stretching across a hilltop, was used for astronomical observations.
Chankillo offers a unique glimpse into the technological and cultural advancements of pre-Columbian civilizations.
Visitors can walk among these ancient earthworks and star-gazing platforms, immersing themselves in the mysteries of early astronomical science.
History trail
Walk among ancient towers
Chankillo's 13 towers are the site's most iconic feature, serving as an ancient calendar by mapping the solar cycle.
Strolling between them offers a glimpse into the past, revealing the precision with which early civilizations tracked the cosmos.
Interpretive signs along the pathway provide information on how astronomers used these towers over 2,300 years ago to observe the sun.
Cultural insight
Discover the fortified temple
Chankillo's fortified temple complex unveils the beating heart of its civilization: a vibrant tapestry of religious and social life.
Wandering through gates, plazas, and buildings, visitors can almost hear the echoes of ancient footsteps, feel the pulse of long-forgotten rituals.
This area showcases the genius of Chankillo's architects, marrying scientific innovation with cultural ambition.
Prepare to be awed by architectural marvels that have defied time's relentless march.
Night sky
Gaze at the stars
Stargazing at Chankillo is a truly magical experience.
The clear desert skies provide an unobstructed view of stars and celestial events.
While there are no official stargazing programs, bringing your own telescope or simply lying back on the ground offers a mesmerizing experience.
This is a chance to feel a deep connection with the ancient astronomers who observed these very same skies over 2,300 years ago.
Learning Hub
Visit the museum
The on-site museum at Chankillo complements the visit to the archaeological site, showcasing artifacts such as ceramics and textiles.
Unearthed during excavations, these items illustrate both everyday and ceremonial life centered around astronomy.
Exhibits elucidate the artifacts' correlation to Chankillo's unique place in pre-Columbian history, emphasizing its importance as the oldest known observatory in the Americas.