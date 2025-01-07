What's the story

Sikkim, located in the lap of the Himalayas in India, is a hidden gem of stunning waterfalls, vibrant cultural traditions, and peaceful landscapes.

This destination invites travelers to connect with nature while discovering the rich culture of the region.

From wandering through colorful monasteries to marveling at the powerful beauty of its waterfalls, Sikkim offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking to experience nature and explore diverse cultural traditions.