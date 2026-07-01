Pistachio crunch makes for an excellent topping for ice creams

Turn simple desserts into special treats with pistachio crunch

By Vinita Jain 01:55 pm Jul 01, 202601:55 pm

What's the story

Pistachio crunch is a versatile topping that can add a delightful twist to a range of desserts. The nutty flavor and satisfying texture of pistachios can elevate simple treats into something special. Whether you are looking to enhance the flavor of cakes, ice creams, or pastries, pistachio crunch offers an easy yet effective way to do so. Here are some creative ideas for using this topping in your dessert creations.