By Anujj Trehaan 12:51 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story Dedicated to the Russian ballerina Anna Pavlova, the iconic Australian pavlova is a meringue-based dessert with a crisp exterior and fluffy interior, traditionally adorned with fruit and whipped cream. It was invented in her honor during the 1920s tour of Australia and New Zealand. Our vegan variation retains the original's sophistication while eliminating eggs and dairy. Ready to cook?

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make this delicious vegan Australian pavlova, you will need 1/2 cup aquafaba (the liquid from a can of chickpeas), one teaspoon of cream of tartar, one cup granulated sugar, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and two teaspoons of white vinegar. Topping includes fresh fruits of your choice (strawberries, kiwis, peaches, etc.) and a can of coconut cream chilled overnight.

Step 1

Prepare the aquafaba

Begin by preheating your oven to 250 degrees Fahrenheit (120 degrees Celsius). In a large bowl, add the aquafaba and cream of tartar. Beat the mixture on high speed using an electric mixer until soft peaks form. This may take up to 10 minutes. You want a nice, fluffy base that will hold its structure when baked.

Step 2

Add sugar gradually

After soft peaks form in the aquafaba, start adding granulated sugar one tablespoon at a time while beating on high speed. Once all the sugar is incorporated and dissolved into the mixture (now it should be looking glossy), gently fold in vanilla extract and white vinegar with a spatula. These ingredients not only stabilize the meringue but also add flavor.

Step 3

Shape and bake

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Spoon the meringue mixture onto the center of the lined baking sheet; use a spatula or back of a spoon to shape it into a rough circle approximately eight inches in diameter with soft peaks around the edge. Bake in the preheated oven for one hour 30 minutes or until it feels dry to the touch but not browned.

Step 4

Prepare toppings

As your pavlova base cools completely after baking (ideally left inside the oven with the door slightly open for cooling), prepare your toppings by cutting fresh fruits into neat slices and whipping cold coconut cream until it's smooth and forms stiff peaks that hold their shape when lifted with a whisk or spoon.

Assembly

Assemble vegan pavlova

Gently lift and place the cooled pavlova base onto your serving plate or stand. Don't worry if it breaks a bit; it's supposed to have that rustic look! Slather that fluffy cloud of whipped coconut cream all over the top, then pile on those beautiful sliced fruits. Serve it up right away, so everyone gets to enjoy that perfect contrast of crispy meringue, creamy topping, and juicy fruit.