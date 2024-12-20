Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a guilt-free vegan Bolivian quinoa pudding by cooking quinoa, then simmering it with almond milk, maple syrup, cinnamon, salt, and vanilla.

Once thickened, let it cool before garnishing with fresh fruits or nuts.

By Anujj Trehaan 11:59 am Dec 20, 202411:59 am

What's the story Vegan Bolivian quinoa pudding is a delicious dessert that hails from the heart of Bolivia. This dish showcases the versatility of quinoa, a central grain in South American cuisine. It's not only packed with nutrients, but it's also vegan-friendly. And, it has become a global sensation over time, thanks to its simplicity and robust flavor. So, let's fire up those stoves and transport your taste buds to Bolivia.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegan Bolivian quinoa pudding, gather one cup of white quinoa, two cups of almond milk (or any plant-based milk), one-third cup of maple syrup, half a teaspoon of ground cinnamon, a quarter teaspoon of salt, one teaspoon of vanilla extract, and for garnishing, fresh fruits or nuts of your choice.

Step 1

Rinse and cook the quinoa

Begin by thoroughly rinsing the quinoa under cold water to eliminate the bitter-tasting saponin. In a saucepan, combine the rinsed quinoa and two cups of water. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce the heat to low and cover the saucepan. Allow it to simmer for approximately 15 minutes or until the quinoa is tender and all the water has been absorbed.

Step 2

Add flavors and thicken

Once the quinoa is cooked, add almond milk, maple syrup, ground cinnamon, salt, and vanilla extract. Stir to combine. Bring the mixture to a simmer over medium-high heat. Then reduce the heat to low and let it simmer gently for about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally until it thickens a bit.

Step 3

Cool down

Once thickened to your preference (it will continue to thicken as it cools), remove it from heat and let it cool down at room temperature for approx 10 minutes. After cooling a bit but while it's still warm enough not to solidify completely, you can either serve it warm or pour it into serving dishes if you want to chill them before serving.

Step 4

Garnish and serve

Before serving, decorate the vegan Bolivian quinoa pudding with fresh fruits such as berries or banana slices, or nuts like almonds or walnuts. This not only makes it look prettier but also gives it some texture. It's a super easy and healthy dessert that fuses traditional Bolivian tastes with contemporary dietary choices, perfect for anyone looking for a guilt-free treat.