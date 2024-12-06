Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a delightful vegan German rote grutze with a mix of berries, sugar, cornstarch, water, and lemon juice.

By Anujj Trehaan 11:45 am Dec 06, 202411:45 am

What's the story Rote grutze is a beloved German classic from the north, cherished for its refreshing medley of summer berries. This centuries-old dessert, traditionally served with cream or vanilla sauce, has recently gained popularity in vegan form. It's not just a dessert, it's a piece of Germany on your plate. Every spoonful promises a glimpse into its vibrant cultural tapestry. Time to put on your apron!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan rote grutze, you'll need four cups of mixed berries (strawberries, raspberries, blackberries, and blueberries work well; fresh or thawed if frozen. You'll also need 1/2 cup of sugar, three tablespoons of cornstarch (this thickens the dessert), 1/4 cup of water (for mixing with the cornstarch), and the juice of one lemon (this adds a nice tangy flavor). You can serve it with vegan cream or ice cream.

Step 1

Prepare the berries

Start by rinsing your fresh berries well under cold water. If you're using frozen berries, make sure they're completely thawed before you start. This step is key to getting that perfect texture in your rote grutze. Once they're ready, save a small amount of the nicest-looking berries for garnishing your dessert later.

Step 2

Cook the berry mixture

Add your washed and prepared berries to a large saucepan along with sugar and lemon juice. Heat over medium, stirring gently until the sugar dissolves and the mixture comes to a simmer. Once simmering, reduce the heat to low and let it cook for about five minutes, or until the berries have softened a bit but still have some structure to them.

Step 3

Thicken with cornstarch

In a small bowl, combine three tablespoons of cornstarch with one-fourth cup of water. Stir until a smooth slurry forms. Gradually add this slurry to the simmering berries on the stove, stirring constantly to prevent lumps. Maintain low heat and continue stirring as the mixture thickens. This should take about two minutes. Once the rote grutze has thickened, remove the saucepan from the heat.

Step 4

Chill before serving

Transfer your cooked rote grutze to a serving dish or individual bowls and let it cool at room temperature for approximately an hour. Then, move it to the fridge to chill thoroughly—preferably overnight. This allows the flavors to meld together beautifully. Relish this vegan German rote grutze as is or with a dollop of vegan cream or ice cream for an extra special treat!