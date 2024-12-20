Summarize Simplifying... In short Indulge in a vegan New York cheesecake with a simple recipe.

Start with a crust of graham cracker crumbs, coconut oil, and sugar, then blend a creamy filling of soaked cashews, coconut cream, maple syrup, lemon juice, and vanilla.

Try this vegan New York cheesecake recipe

Dec 20, 2024

What's the story The New York cheesecake, known for its dense, velvety richness, has held a special place in America's dessert heart for generations. Even it hasn't been spared from the woke brigade. Today, we're whipping up a vegan version that eliminates all animal products but keeps the flavor and texture of the classic intact. Let's dive into the recipe for this plant-based spin on the beloved original.

For the crust, you need one cup of graham cracker crumbs (make sure they're vegan), four tablespoons of melted coconut oil, and two tablespoons of sugar. For the filling, gather two cups of raw cashews (soaked overnight), 3/4 cup of coconut cream, 1/2 cup of maple syrup, juice of one lemon, and one teaspoon of vanilla extract. And, a pinch of salt.

Preparing the crust

Begin by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius). In a bowl, combine the graham cracker crumbs, melted coconut oil, and sugar. Press this mixture firmly into the bottom of an eight-inch springform pan to create the crust. Bake for approximately 10 minutes or until lightly golden. Allow it to cool while you prepare the filling.

Blending the filling

In a high-speed blender or food processor, combine soaked cashews (drained, of course), coconut cream, maple syrup, lemon juice, vanilla extract, and a pinch of salt. Blend until the mixture is smooth and creamy. This could take a few minutes, but don't rush it! You want it to be as smooth as possible to mimic the texture of traditional cheesecake fillings.

Assembling and baking

Pour the blended filling over the cooled crust in the springform pan. Use a spatula to evenly smooth out the top. Bake in the preheated oven at 350 degrees Fahrenheit (175 degrees Celsius) for approximately 50 minutes or until it is firm around the edges but still slightly soft in the center.

Chilling before serving

Allow the cheesecake to cool at room temperature after baking, then refrigerate for four hours or overnight for best results. Serve chilled and enjoy as is, or top with fresh fruit or vegan whipped cream for extra deliciousness. This dessert is ideal for vegans, but also anyone searching for a mindful yet indulgent treat.