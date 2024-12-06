Summarize Simplifying... In short This vegan Greek tiropita cheese recipe is a dairy-free twist on a classic.

Start by mixing vegan feta, almond milk, nutritional yeast, oregano, and salt for a creamy filling.

Layer phyllo dough sheets, brush with olive oil, add filling, and twist into spirals.

By Anujj Trehaan 11:36 am Dec 06, 2024

What's the story The Greek tiropita, or cheese pie, is a classic comfort food with a rich history in Mediterranean cuisine. Traditionally, it is prepared with layers of phyllo dough and filled with a creamy cheese mixture. It's a staple in Greek homes and celebrations. But, this tutorial gives a vegan spin to the classic, using plant-based ingredients to make it accessible to those following a dairy-free lifestyle. Let's get our hands dirty.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

To prepare this vegan twist on the classic Greek tiropita, gather one package of phyllo dough (thawed), two cups of vegan feta cheese (crumbled), one cup of unsweetened almond milk, 1/4 cup of olive oil, one tablespoon of nutritional yeast (for extra cheesiness), one teaspoon of dried oregano, and salt to taste. Remember to bring all ingredients to room temperature for easier manipulation.

Step 1

Prepare the filling

Start by preheating your oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. In a mixing bowl, add crumbled vegan feta cheese, unsweetened almond milk, nutritional yeast, dried oregano, and salt. Stir well until you achieve a creamy consistency that resembles traditional tiropita filling. This blend will provide the tangy flavor and creamy texture of the original, without any dairy.

Step 2

Assemble the twists

Lay a sheet of phyllo dough on a flat surface, and brush it with olive oil. Place another sheet on top, and brush it with oil as well. Cut the layered sheets into two-inch wide strips. At one end of each strip, place a spoonful of your filling. Twist the strip from one end to the other to create a spiral. Repeat until all your filling is used up.

Step 3

Bake to perfection

Arrange the twists on a parchment-lined baking sheet, ensuring they are spaced apart and not touching. Lightly brush each twist with olive oil and sprinkle dried oregano on top for added flavor. Bake at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 25-30 minutes, or until the twists are golden brown and crispy. Keep a close eye on them, as phyllo dough can burn quickly.

Final step

Serve warm

Once perfectly golden and baked to perfection, let your vegan Greek tiropita cheese twists cool a bit. Once done, serve them warm as an appetizer or snack with your favorite dipping sauce, or savor them on their own for an authentic taste experience that celebrates traditional Greek flavors in a completely plant-based way.